Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $541.86. 1,711,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.85. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

