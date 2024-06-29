Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celsius by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

