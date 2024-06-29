Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

TFC traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $38.85. 9,600,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

