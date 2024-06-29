Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

