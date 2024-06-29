Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 111,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 4,403,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

