Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $3.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFAV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. 395,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

