Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

