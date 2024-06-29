Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. 1,282,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.