Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,797,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,293. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

