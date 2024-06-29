Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,635 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 121,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 3,284,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $90.40.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,218 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.