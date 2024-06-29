Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 588 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

