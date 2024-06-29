Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 66,986 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,986 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 9,177,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

