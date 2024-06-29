Uniswap Price Down 10% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $118.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.88 or 0.00014589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00123479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.00822676 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1055 active market(s) with $168,424,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

