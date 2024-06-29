United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

