United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 75.3% in June

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UCBIO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 3,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.