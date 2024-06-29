United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €19.97 ($21.47) and last traded at €20.02 ($21.53). 67,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.14 ($21.66).

United Internet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.22.

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.