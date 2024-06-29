United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.41

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.41 and traded as high as $55.95. United States Cellular shares last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 176,212 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 0.52.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,395,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,753,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

