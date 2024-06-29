Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $236.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $198.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.14.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

