US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 2nd

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. 115,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,609. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
