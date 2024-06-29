US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 2nd

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. 115,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,609. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

