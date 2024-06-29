Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). Approximately 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.50.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

