VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1055 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,682 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

