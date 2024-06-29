VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Trading 0% Higher

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 27 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $804,048.00, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.45.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

