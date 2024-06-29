VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Get VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF alerts:

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.