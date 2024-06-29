VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Dividend History for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.