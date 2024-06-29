VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.
About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF
