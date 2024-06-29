VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:ITM)

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 115,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
