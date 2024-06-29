Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 3.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.03. 71,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

