Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

