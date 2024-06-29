Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,798.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 392,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

