Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

