Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Decreased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 1,297,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

