Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 625,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

