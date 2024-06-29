Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. 414,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,560. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

