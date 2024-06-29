Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.