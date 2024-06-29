Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

