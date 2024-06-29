Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

