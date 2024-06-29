Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.9% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

