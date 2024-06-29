Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 659.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

