Venus USDC Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.59 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,344,382,805 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,321,612,317.456699. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02407395 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars.

