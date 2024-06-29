Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem Trading Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.27. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.