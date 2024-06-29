Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.27. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

