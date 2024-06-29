Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 27,639,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

