VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in VersaBank during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VersaBank by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

