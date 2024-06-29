Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,928.47

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $12,928.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,895.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00630410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00123131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00273867 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00072547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,706,910 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

