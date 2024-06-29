Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,763,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 196,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,623,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $9,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,767,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

