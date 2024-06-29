Vicus Capital Buys New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

