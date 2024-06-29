Vicus Capital Has $462,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,740,000 after buying an additional 531,314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 364,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 39,619 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

