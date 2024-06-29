Vicus Capital Has $628,000 Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

TPLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

