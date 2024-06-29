Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.78.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,099. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

