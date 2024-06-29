Vicus Capital Sells 67 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.21. 56,204,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,393,012. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

