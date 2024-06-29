Vicus Capital Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDX traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $299.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

