Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 835 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. 1,303,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

