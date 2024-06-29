Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Evercore ISI

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.56.

NYSE V opened at $262.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $273.41. The firm has a market cap of $479.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

